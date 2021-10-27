Valve has given us some warning to prepare our wallets, as they’ve announced the dates for the Steam Halloween, autumn, and winter sales ahead of schedule.

It’s hardly uncommon for the Steam sale dates to leak before Valve’s official announcement, which usually comes rather last minute, but it’s nice to have everything be confirmed for once so we don’t have to speculate quite as much.

Here are the dates for the upcoming Steam sales:

Steam Halloween sale : 28th of October to the 1st of November 2021

Steam autumn sale: 24th of November to the 30th of November 2021

Steam winter sale: 22nd of December 2021 to the 5th of January 2022

Valve has only announced the dates for the sales, for now, so we’ll have to wait and see just which games are discounted and for how much. Since these are Steam sales, we can obviously expect a huge number of games both new and old to be discounted.