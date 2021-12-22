Sony has announced that the PlayStation Store Holiday Sale promotion has begun, giving you until January 19th to snag some discounts on games and addons.

Offering discounts on new games such as Call of Duty: Vanguard Cross-Gen Edition, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Far Cry 6, FIFA 22 and NBA 2K22, PlayStation is calling this sale “huge (and we mean huge),” so make sure take a peek at some of the deals on offer if you’re in the market for discounted PlayStation games.

Without any further ado, here are some of our top picks from PlayStation’s Holiday Sale:

Call of Duty: Vanguard – PS4|5 – 30% Off – £48.99

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – PS4|5 – 35% Off – £38.99

Far Cry 6 – PS4|5 – 40% Off – £35.99

FIFA 22 – PS5 – 40% Off – £41.99

NBA 2K22 – PS5 – 55% Off – £29.24

Battlefield 2042 – PS4|5 – 25% Off – £52.49

Kena: Bridge of Spirits – PS4|5 – 25% Off – £27.74

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – PS5 – 25% Off – £52.49

It Takes Tw o – PS4|5 – 50% Off – £17.49

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut – PS4|5 – 25% Off – £52.49

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition – PS4|5 – 20% Off – £43.99

Marvel’s Spider-Mam: Miles Morales – PS4|5 – 33% Off – £33.49

Celebrate early with the Holiday Sales promotion on PlayStation Store ?? https://t.co/uwPhDctzph pic.twitter.com/EiESyVGzVa — PlayStation (@PlayStation) December 22, 2021

If you’re not in the market for PlayStation games but are still looking to pick up a deeply discounted game, then you’re in luck, as later today, Valve will also be kicking off their Steam winter sale, which will run from the 22nd of December 2021 to the 5th of January 2022.

If Steam’s sale also isn’t enticing enough for you, Epic Games has been giving away games for free, each day, since the 16th of December. The next free game is due to be announced later today, but until then you’re still eligible to claim Second Extinction for free.