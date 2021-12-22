Epic Games has unveiled Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden as the latest game to be given away for free during their holiday game giving bonanza, which runs until the 30th of December.

If you’ve not heard of it before, Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden is a tactical game combining the turn-based combat of XCOM with story, exploration, stealth, and strategy in which you take control of a team of Mutants navigating a post-human Earth.

If you want to pick up Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden, you’ll have to act fast, as it’s only available for just one day before another game takes its place. If you want to get a sneak peek at what might be next in line to be given away, Dealabs user Billbil-Kun has the insider info.

As if daily free games wasn’t enough already, Epic Games is also currently running the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale, which offers up to 95% off more than 1,300 games, editions, and add-ons across the storefront.