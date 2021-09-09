Sony Interactive Entertainment, along with Lucasfilm Games has announced Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic Remake, “a legend remade for the PS5.”

With Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic being first released on the 15th of July 2003, this remake, which is coming to us from Aspyr, is long overdue considering how dated the highly praised RPG looks today.

Aspyr has previously handled the porting of Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic to macOS, iOS, and Android, so this remake release on PlayStation 5 should be in safe hands.

With the announcement trailer only showing off a glimpse of a very high definition Revan, it’s hard to say exactly what this remake is going to feature in terms of content and graphical improvements, but if it’s anything like the teaser, then it’s going to look outstanding.

With Sony having announced this Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic Remake, it’s currently unclear if the game is going to be a PlayStation 5 exclusive, however, it’s a safe bet to make that it will be. No release date has currently been announced for the game.