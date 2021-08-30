Due to changes made to the console’s cooling system, it appears that the new PlayStation 5 model may not be the one you want to get your hands on.

According to a new video from YouTuber Austin Evans, in which he does a teardown of PlayStation 5’s both new and old, it appears that the changes made in the new model may substantially affect cooling, as PlayStation has taken a huge chunk out of the consoles heat sink.

With the newer version of the PlayStation 5 clocking in at an impressive 300 grams lighter, it’s a worrying amount of heat sink which has been removed, especially for a console that already struggled with thermal issues.

With PlayStation’s NVMe SSD storage requiring additional cooling alongside all the powerful intervals required to run games, the PlayStation 5 already ran quite hot at launch, so it’s by some small mercy that, in Evans’ brief testing, the external difference in temperature between the consoles is only a few degrees, with the updated edition reading just three degrees hotter.

While heating changes are a pretty serious concern when it comes to picking out your PlayStation 5 console, should you be lucky enough to choose between the two, it’s important to note that the new model does have one exceptional console defining feature not seen in the launch edition, a screw for the attachable base which can be adjusted by hand, rather than with a screwdriver.

It’s currently unclear if the new model if PlayStation 5 is merely exhausting more heat to just appear hotter, or if the components are running at higher temperatures as well. Hopefully, for PlayStation 5 users, it’ll be the former, as sustained high temperatures may risk damaging the console.