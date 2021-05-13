Speaking to Wired, Guerilla confounder Hermen Hulst revealed that Sony has more than 25 titles in development for the PlayStation 5, nearly half of which are new IP.

“There’s an incredible amount of variety originating from different regions,” Hulst said to Wired, revealing that there would be a variety of projects being “big, small, different genres.”

For PlayStation 5 owners looking for something to play on their monolithic console, it is obviously good news to hear that there’s so much is in the works, but just because Sony’s involved, doesn’t mean they’ll be first-party behemoths to live up to the consoles heft.

Instead, under the PlayStation Studios brand, Sony often helps to manage and assist in the production of developers outside the ones they own, as Gamesindsutry.biz reported last year.

In that interview, Eric Lempel, PlayStation senior vice president, said that for games brought under the PlayStation Studios wing “it doesn’t mean that we outright own the developer, but it just means we brought it up as a first-party,” which somewhat explains the huge amount of titles being worked on by Sony.

This explains some of the variety in the lineup that Hulst mentioned, but there will still be plenty to be excited for. Even the games we do know about are plenty to be excited for, such as Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Gran Turismo 7, God of War: Ragnarok, and Horizon Forbidden West.