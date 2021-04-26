Rivet, named as “the mysterious new protagonist” by the accompanying PlayStation blog post, gets some action in the gameplay trailer that reveals some more stunning looking Ratchet & Clank action.

The new gameplay trailer shows off just a few snippets of the reality jumping adventure between some fast editing and the usual Ratchet & Clank gunplay you can expect from the series.

Between the fast cuts of the trailer, there are glimpses of plenty of new weapons, grind and hover boots returning to the series, what looks like a dodging mechanic, and at least one joke that lands. So there’s plenty to look forward to aside from the stellar visuals.

The trailer still shows off a lot of cinematics alongside the PS5 captured gameplay to flesh out the story which revolves around returning villain Doctor Nefarious who’s been given a promotion to Emperor thanks to the dimension swapping shenanigans.

There is also set to be a Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart focused PlayStation State of Play which will show off more details about the game on Thursday, April 29th at 2 pm Pacific time, ahead of its June 11th release date.