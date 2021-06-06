Amazon is now offering a $52 discount on the Sony WF-1000XM3 is now available at $178, down from $230(launch price) — that’s a straight $52 discount if you do the math.

With 24bit audio signal processing and best-in-class signal-to-noise ratio, the Sony WF-1000XM3 delivers great sound quality.

Sony WF-1000XM3

WF-1000XM3 Highlights:

  • Industry-leading noise canceling with HD Noise Canceling Processor QN1e
  • 24bit audio signal processing delivers dramatically improved sound quality
  • Battery life up to 24 hours with carrying case (with 10min quick charge for 90min of play time
  • Truly wireless design with uninterrupted L/R simultaneous Bluetooth transmission
  • Smart Listening by Adaptive Sound Control automatically switches to ambient sound mode based on your activity
  • Quick Attention Mode and Wearing Detection make conversations effortless
  • Sony | Headphones Connect app for Android /iOS to use Smart Listening technology to control your ambient sound settings

You can buy Sony WF-1000XM3 truly wireless earbuds at a discounted price here from Amazon.

Comments