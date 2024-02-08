Samsung to fix vivid mode issue in Galaxy S24 phones

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Samsung Galaxy S24 series received a positive response from both reviewers and those who bought it and used the phone. However, the Galaxy S24 isn’t perfect and has a display issue that Samsung recently acknowledged. The issue is that the S24 display in Vivid mode isn’t as colorful as many people would’ve liked. If you’re one of them, Samsung is already working on a fix.

Tipster Ice Universe posted on X (previously known as Twitter) that Samsung will fix the Vivid mode issue with a software update. The tipster also revealed how Samsung plans to let S24 owners increase the vividness of the screen. It’ll reportedly be a three-step process. Users who’re happy with the current vividness can keep it as is, but for more, you need to slide the Vividness toggle to the middle. In doing so, it’ll will match your S24’s vividness to that of the Galaxy S23. Those who want to go beyond that can slide the toggle to the extreme right. All these Vividness options will be available in an upcoming software update, according to the tipster.

The ability to manage the Vividness of the screen will be available across the Galaxy S24 series, which includes the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra. However, the tipster hasn’t specified when the update will arrive. Maybe S24 users will have to wait a few more days or weeks for the update to arrive.

Exclusive: The next version of Galaxy S24 series will solve the problem that the vivid screen mode is not vivid. Add the "Vividness" option, and you can adjust the vividness of the third gear by yourself. The default is S24' s current vividness, So people who are satisfied with… pic.twitter.com/gtPtKxsBdl — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) February 8, 2024

While the screen vividness might be a letdown for some users, Samsung Galaxy S24 witnessed exceptional sales performance in different parts of the world, especially in its home country, South Korea. The company’s shipment target for the first half of the year is 13 million units. Only time will tell whether the target is met.

If you’re using a Galaxy S24 handset, are you satisfied with the current vividness of the screen? Let us know in the comments section.