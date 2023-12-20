Sony deepens its venture in mobile gaming, bought Akatsuki shares

The PlayStation maker will own 9.87% of the total shares.

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Sony Group Corporation has acquired shares of popular mobile video game developer Akatsuki, as it seeks to deepen its venture in mobile gaming.

This agreement will allow Sony to cooperate with Akatsuki in the overseas market expansion for mobile games, both currently under development and those to be developed in the future. The PlayStation maker will own 9.87% of the total shares.

The companies will also “collaborate with co-production and development of new IP and content,” as Akatsuki shares in the official press release.

Koei Tecmo, a development team under Nintendo, has also joined the partnership with Akatsuki.

With 7.97% of Akatsuki’s total shares, Koei Tecmo will collaborate on developing and operating multi-device next-generation live-ops games, expanding their market globally, marketing and publishing live-ops games, and creating new IP, content, and services.

To rival Apple and Google’s dominance in the mobile gaming market, Microsoft, a competitor of Sony, has announced plans to develop its mobile gaming store.

This move has sparked concerns among developer Insomniac Games, the studio behind the Spider-Man video game series, especially after Redmond’s successful acquisition of Call of Duty creator, Activision Blizzard.