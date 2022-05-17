As the launch of its revamped PlayStation Plus subscription looms ever closer, Sony has finally announced the games that will be available as part of its new subscription.

Launching in the United States on the 13th of June, and in Europe on the 23rd of June, Sony’s revamped PlayStation Plus subscription offers subscribers an assortment of modern and classic games from PlayStation’s history. While it may not quite match the might of Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass, there is still a lot to look forward to.

In a recently released blog post, Sony detailed that Extra and Premium PlayStation Plus subscribers will have access to a library of exclusive PlayStation titles such as Bloodborne, Demon’s Souls, God of War, Knack, Returnal, and The Last Guardian, as part of their subscriptions priced at £10.99/$14.99 and £13.49/$17.99 respectively.

Alongside these stellar, and exclusive, PlayStation titles, Sony is also offering Premium PlayStation Plus subscribers a selection of popular classic original PlayStation and PSP games to download and play. These games include Ape Escape, Hot Shots Golf, Tekken 2, Worms Armageddon, and much of the Jak and Daxter franchise.

With additional PlayStation 3 games available via streaming to PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers, as well as time-limited game trials, Sony is offering a lot of value to new and existing subscribers. It is important to note, however, that many of the flashy exclusive games being flaunted as part of the revamped subscription have already been available as part of Sony’s prior PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now memberships.

Beyond the list of games that will be available at launch, Sony is also promising that new games will be added to PlayStation Plus’ library regularly. PlayStation Plus Essential members will get a selection of new games on the first Tuesday of each month while PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members get more games in the middle of each month.