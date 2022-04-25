Sony has updated its launch plans for its revamped PlayStation Plus subscription, and it’s coming earlier than expected to the United States and Europe.

Originally scheduled to launch globally at some ambiguous point later this year, Sony has now confirmed that, after debuting in Asian markets on the 23rd of May, the new and improved PlayStation Plus subscription will launch in the United States on June 13th, and in Europe on the 22nd of June.

Inheriting the same name as its predecessor, Sony’s revamped PlayStation Plus subscription will be available in three tiers once it launches in a few months’ time. The first tier, named PlayStation Plus Essential, gives members all they’ve come to know and love from their old PlayStation Plus subscription including online multiplayer access, two downloadable games each month, and ‘exclusive discounts’. Sony’s PlayStation Plus Essential subscription is available for £6.99/$9.99 a month.

Available for £10.99/$14.99 a month, PlayStation Plus’ first new subscription tier is aptly called “Extra”, as it offers members all the benefits of the PlayStation Plus Essential tier as well as an extra catalogue of “up to 400* of the most enjoyable PS4 and PS5 games” to download and play, just like Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass subscription.

Lastly, at the top of the PlayStation Plus pyramid of tiers, we have PlayStation Plus Premium, which costs £13.49/$17.99 each month. As the new name for Sony’s PlayStation Now game streaming subscription, PlayStation Plus Premium offers members cloud streaming access for original PlayStation, PS2, PSP and PS4 games as well as an additional 340 games to download and play.

All-new PlayStation Plus launches in June with three flexible membership options. First details: https://t.co/2KXcEp7XWs pic.twitter.com/jAU9Do3CfE — PlayStation (@PlayStation) March 29, 2022

In the updated blog post, Sony also announced that they are expanding their cloud streaming service to a total of 30 markets across the globe in preparation for the launch of the new PlayStation Plus service.

The new markets that have access to Sony’s cloud game streaming service are as follows: Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Malta, Poland, Republic of Cyprus, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia.