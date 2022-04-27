With another month set to dawn in just a few days, PlayStation has continued the tradition of announcing the next month’s PlayStation Plus titles for us to gawp at for a little while.

Available to current PlayStation Plus subscribers starting Tuesday the 3rd of May, next month’s lineup of free games is absolutely one worth keeping an eye on, as headlining May’s PlayStation Plus titles is the only somewhat recently released FIFA 22, which still retails for £59.99 on PlayStation 5.

Alongside FIFA 22, PlayStation Plus subscribers can also look forward to claiming Tribes of Midgard and Curse of the Dead Gods, so there’s plenty to keep you busy throughout the month of May.

Here’s a little bit about each of the games that are on offer to PlayStation Plus subscribers this May:

FIFA 22 | PlayStation 5 & PlayStation 4

FIFA 22 brings the game even closer to the real thing with fundamental gameplay advances and a new season of innovation across every mode. PlayStation players can also claim the “PlayStation Plus FUT Pack for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team” that offers 11 players rated 82 or above to bolster your FIFA 22 Ultimate Team squad.

Tribes of Midgard | PlayStation 5 & PlayStation 4

The Giants are coming! Form a tribe with up to 10 players to defend your village from the relentless onslaught of deadly spirits and gigantic brutes hel-bent on bringing on the end of the world in this game with a unique blend of action, survival, and roguelite elements.

Curse of the Dead Gods | PlayStation 4

You seek untold riches, eternal life, divine powers – it leads to this accursed temple, a seemingly-infinite labyrinth of bottomless pits, deadly traps, and monsters.