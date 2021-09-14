Sony has recently announced that servers for their assortment of older LittleBigPlanet games have shut down “to help ensure that our online environment remains safe.”

“Firstly, we would like to apologise for the extended downtime of the LittleBigPlanet server and want to thank you all for your patience whilst we worked on this issue,” Sony said in a statement released onto Twitter via the LittleBigPlanet Twitter account.

“Unfortunately, we need to permanently shut down our online services for: LittleBigPlanet, LittleBigPlanet 2, LittleBigPlanet 3 (PS3) and LittleBigPlanet PS Vita,” the statement continued.

Thankfully it’s not all bad news, as, after four months of waiting, the servers for LittleBigPlanet 3 are back up and running for PlayStation 4 users only, once again giving access to the over 10 million community-made levels.

According to the statement, “this is the best way to protect the LittleBigPlanet community and to help ensure that our online environment remains safe.”

An update on the LittleBigPlanet server and online services: pic.twitter.com/vUrvHcZvIs — Sackboy: A Big Adventure | LittleBigPlanet (@LittleBigPlanet) September 13, 2021

While this obviously isn’t ideal news, it’s decidedly better than nothing, which is what we’ve had for the past four months after hacking attacks that displayed offensive messages forced Sony to scuttle the game’s servers until now.