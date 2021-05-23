Sony has temporarily disabled LittleBigPlanet’s servers after new attacks which target the games community, rather than the title itself.

In a Twitter post announcing the news, the LittleBigPlanet account said that “due to the severity of the recent attacks we have no other option than to temporarily disable the game servers.”

“We do not take these attacks lightly,” the post continued to say, “especially when they target our loyal community members.” While the post doesn’t explicitly say what the attacks consisted of, Eurogamer reports “offensive messages” being the cause.

This is corroborated by a recent Reddit post, which claimed that hackers had found a way to display offensive messages in-game through error messages. Regardless of if this is the sole reason for the server outage, Sony and Sumo Digital are clearly taking the issue seriously.

LittleBigPlanet has been no stranger to server outages, previously suffering from “technical issues” back in March from a sustained DDOS attack. With this new attack now hitting servers just after they returned online, there’s no telling how long they might be down for this time.