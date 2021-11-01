PlayStation has announced the selection of games available in this months PlayStation Now, all of which are playable tomorrow, the 2nd of November.

Mafia: Definitive Edition

An inadvertent brush with the mob thrusts cab driver Tommy Angelo into the world of organized crime. Initially uneasy about falling in with the Salieri family, the rewards become too big to ignore. Mafia: Definitive Edition is available on PlayStation Now until February 28th.

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Delivery Attempted. That’s the Totally Reliable Delivery Service guarantee! T.R.D.S. is a ragdoll physics simulation about terrible package delivery couriers. Work together using odd machinery, useful gadgets, and the wonders of physics to reliably deliver packages to their destination.

Final Fantasy IX

Zidane and the Tantalus Theater Troupe have kidnapped Princess Garnet, the heir of Alexandria. To their surprise, however, the princess herself yearned to escape the castle. Through a series of unusual circumstances, she and her personal guard, Steiner, fall in with Zidane and set out on an incredible journey in this classic entry in the heralded Final Fantasy series.

Celeste

Help Madeline survive her inner demons on her journey to the top of Celeste Mountain, in this super-tight platformer from the creators of TowerFall. Brave hundreds of hand-crafted challenges, uncover devious secrets, and piece together the mystery of the mountain.