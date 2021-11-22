After previously suing skin manufacturer Dbrand for their PlayStation 5 faceplates, Sony has finally patented their own design.

As spotted by OPAttack, the new patent, filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), shows Sony’s designs for removable PlayStation 5 faceplates, allowing for greater customisation of the rather bland and awkwardly shaped console.

Previously, Sony has been competitive with brands selling their own removable PlayStation 5 faceplates, often pursuing legal action, despite not selling any product similar themselves. With this new patent, however, all that might be about to change, as Sony could easily begin selling, or licencing, these customisable designs.

There’s no word on when, or indeed if, Sony will begin selling skins or removable PlayStation 5 faceplates, but hopefully they’ll put something into production soon enough in order to satisfy the demand for console customisation.

If you can’t wait for whatever Sony has up their sleeves, Dbrand is still selling their updated Darkplates 2.0, which feature an updated design, legally distinct from Sony’s patent, which also provides slightly better cooling for the console.