Beloved tech skin company Dbrand has challenged Sony’s legal team after disputes surrounding their new PS5 faceplates.

After years of creating skins and cases for phones, laptops and other devices, Dbrand announced that they would be creating PlayStation 5 faceplates later this year.

“We won’t be accepting orders until we have stock at our Toronto HQ, ready to ship,” the company wrote on their official subreddit. “If CD Projekt RED has taught us anything, it’s that selling products before they’re finished is a bad idea.”

“If you’re among the millions of humans who didn’t get a PS5 for Christmas, stay calm when you see these go out-of-stock. We anticipate that the demand will outpace supply at launch, but rest assured Faceplates will be a permanent fixture in our portfolio.”

“On the other hand, if you’re among the millions of scalpers hoping to differentiate their overpriced PS5 with a custom faceplate, we encourage you to sign up for the launch notification here.”

Dbrand are not the first company to attempt the sale of custom PlayStation 5 faceplates. Before the launch of Sony’s new console, custom faceplate manufacturer PlateStation were set to release multiple forms of custom PS5 faceplates that would allow fans to create a more attractive console. However, Sony quickly threatened legal action over the new company’s products.

“Sony’s lawyers told us… [that their] ntellectual property extended to the faceplates, and that if we continued to sell and distribute them in any country, we would end up in court,” the company announced.

With one faceplate product threatened already, one fan asked Dbrand what their plans are for keeping the PS5 faceplates on sale with the looming threat of Sony’s legal team.

“Aren’t you guys worried about PlayStation taking this down? If I recall correctly, there was some company that tried selling these, but had to take it down due to sony’s demands,” a fan asked.

“We encourage them to try,” Dbrand responded.