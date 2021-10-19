After initially taunting Sony with a message of “go ahead, sue us” upon releasing their PS5 faceplates, Sony has done just that, but Dbrand is fighting back.

After finally receiving a cease and desist letter from Sony about their Darkplate PlayStation 5 faceplate design, Dbrand has declared that “Darkplates are dead. Thanks, Sony,” in a recent, surprisingly entertaining, Reddit post.

It’s only been a few days since then, but already Dbrand has already announced that “Darkplates are back. Checkmate, Lawyers.”

In another Reddit post, the company unveiled their legally distinct “Darkplates 2.0” which “neutralizes any future infringement claims from Sony,” by using a “brand new design,” which Sony doesn’t hold a patent for.

With a new shape, and new vents to let the console actually breathe using its 120mm intake fans, Dbrand will hopefully be safe from another lawsuit from Sony this time, however, they do admit that they’re “probably” going to be sued again.

Alongside selling their new and improved Darkplates 2.0 in black, to match the PlayStation 5’s front, Dbrand announced in the Reddit post that they’ll also be selling faceplates in white, as well as a retro grey “for those among you who miss the old Sony.”

Furthermore, the mischievous console skin and faceplate manufacturer announced that they’re going to be selling “Lightstrips” to “precisely cover the diffused LED light strips flanking the sides of your PS5, tinting them with one of eight high-saturation hues”