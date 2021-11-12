One year after launch, the PlayStation 5 has over 360 games already, but Sony Interactive Entertainment president Jim Ryan says that they’re “just getting started with PS5.”

With PlayStation 5 consoles still troublesome to get ahold of thanks to the global chip shortage and scalping epidemic, this first year hasn’t been entirely ideal for Sony, even if they did manage to smash sales records with their ever-illusive console.

Thankfully, PlayStation did manage to have some stellar releases, with Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal, and Deathloop all standing out as must-haves for the console. While we’ve seen a number of blockbuster PlayStation 5 titles delayed it hasn’t stopped players collectively wracking up an immense “4.6 billion hours of gameplay on PS5.”

According to Sony, these are the top ten games that PlayStation 5 players have been enjoying, ranked my playtime:

Fortnite

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

FIFA 21

NBA 2K21

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Destiny 2

MLB The Show 21

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Demon’s Souls

NBA 2K22

With God of War Ragnarök, Horizon Forbidden West, and Gran Turismo 7 all on the horizon, there’s still a lot for Playstation 5 fans to be excited about in the future. On top of this, Sony has been acquiring developers left, right and centre, so even more, hopefully stellar, games should be on the way.

“There’s plenty of great things to come for PS5 in the future, and I look forward to sharing more of these extraordinary moments with you,” Ryan said at the end of the celebratory post. “Thank you again for being part of the PlayStation community and celebrating this milestone with us.”