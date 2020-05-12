Sony has denied the recent leak of the PS5 release date and has blamed the allegedly inaccurate date as a website error.

In response to Japanese media outlet Famitsu, Sony has blamed the PS5 release date leak on the employment recruiting website Rikunavi NEXT that the original job listing was posted on.

“It was due to a mistake in the recruitment site, not the content that was written by our company,” says a very rough Google translation of Sony’s response.



Original Story: A Japanese job listing for Sony has just leaked the PlayStation 5 release date.

Posted on Twitter by the ever-on-point Nibel, Sony has posted a job listing that reveals the PlayStation 5 release date.

The job listing asks for a full time employee at Sony’s Japanese offices, Sony City, in Tokyo. The listing asks for an employee that can help “develop “PlayStation” platform business with the aim of creating the world’s most entertaining entertainment”.

Most importantly though is the leak of the upcoming PS5 release date which, until now, was only given a rough “holiday” release. While it doesn’t give an exact day to expect the next-gen console, it does give us a month: October.

“We will select the best suppliers from domestic and overseas parts partners, and adjust the specifications of hardware parts and production capacity in cooperation with the design department and the quality assurance department

to create the PlayStation 5 scheduled to be released in October 2020,” reads the roughly translated job listing.

As for other information, we do know the internal specifications for the PlayStation 5 and the look of its DualSense controller, but we still have yet to see the console’s design or even games targeting it’s hardware – outside of Godfall.

PlayStation 5 is currently expected to be more expensive than Microsoft’s offer in the form of the Xbox Series X, according to industry analyst Michael Pachter and ex-Microsoft and EA executive Peter Moore.