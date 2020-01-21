Nothing starts a Tuesday morning off stronger than an awesome video game leak. As it just so happens, we’ve been blessed with a next-gen leak that shows some, presumably, PS5 Godfall gameplay in action.
Revealed during The Game Awards 2019 as the first confirmed PlayStation 5 game, alongside Xbox Series X, the Gearbox-published looter-slasher game Godfall aims to be a visual treat.
While the currently released trailer does tease gamers with a small slice of gameplay pie, we’ve been eagerly awaiting some more.
Thankfully, Reddit user YeaQuarterDongIng has graced us with six seconds of Godfall gameplay; less of a visual feast, more of a visual snack. It’s a short clip of combat gameplay taken from an early build from around March 2019. While some effects are dialed back or missing – the clip doesn’t seem to displaying any hardware-based ray-tracing – the current build appears to be much improved.
[GodFall] [Video] – Combat Footage (A Fraction of the footage from an Unreleased Trailer I have) from PS4
Godfall is currently aiming for a holiday 2020 release on both PlayStation 5 and PC. For more PlayStation 5 news, check out this article on a recent leak for pricing, launch titles and more.