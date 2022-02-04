Sony Bravia X85J can tick all the boxes of your dream television with all the superb features it is offering. It has everything to offer from visuals to audio, ensuring you can bring home the theatre at the comfort of your home.

Sony Bravia X85J is available in six sizes: 85″, 75″, 65”, 55″, 50″, and 43″. Regardless of the size of your choice, nonetheless, you’ll get narrow bezels to let you enjoy the whole screen surface inch by inch.

The smart TV also has Sony’s pride, the 4K HDR Processor X1, which uses advanced algorithms to cut noise and boost the detail in each scene you are viewing. Add to that, Bravia X85J applies Triluminos Pro and Dolby Vision that can detect color from saturation, hue, and brightness to reproduce natural shades in every detail. Through these color and dynamic range enhancements, it will be like looking at a real-world view every time you watch your favorite movies and shows.

Moreover, Bravia X85J sports the Motionflow XR with a native 120 Hz refresh rate. With this, you can enjoy smooth and sharp details even in fast-moving sequences, making your favorite shows appear more cinematic.

Bravia X85J will also optimize the picture brightness according to room conditions. Using light sensors, the smart TV will allow adjustments to complement your vision and eyes’ comfort. That means no more blinding screens at night or squinting eyes when watching TV in a sunlit room.

As for the sound, Sony Bravia X85J will give you genuinely glorious moments. Apart from the X-Balanced Speaker, Dolby Atmos helps you enjoy audio even better by producing sounds the way directors want you to hear them. Via this object-based audio system, sounds are interpreted as three-dimensional objects. Further, it has an Acoustic Auto Calibration feature to tailor the sounds according to your environment. This creates high-quality audio and makes viewers hear sounds from multiple dimensions.

On the other hand, Bravia X85J also comes with other convenient features to make your life easier. Aside from an ergonomic remote control, it works with Alexa and AirPlay 2 to easily stream content from your Apple device. Even more, you can instantly give it commands with the help of Google Assistant. Now, you can choose and play your favorite movies, shows, and music without moving your hands!