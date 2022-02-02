BlueDee Computer Speakers are now on sale at Amazon. With a dynamic RGB and HiFi stereo feature, the BlueDee soundbar is the best option for plug-in speakers for computers, smartphones, or tablets. There are three options available from as low as $39.09.
BlueDee brings you the best speakers in town with high-definition sound quality. Following are its major features:
- High-Definition Audio: High-pitch and deep bass are perfectly reproduced. The dual drivers and dual diaphragms make the sound more vivid by employing anti-magnetic technology to minimize static and other noise. Bring a terrific, dynamic audio experience to your audience.
- Dynamic RGB Lighting: The vibrant RGB lighting adds to the music and game dynamics experience. Plus, with a trendy design style, you’ll think it’s fantastic!
- ‘Dual Connection’: It is a term used to describe two different types of connections. With AUX and Bluetooth 5.0 support, you’ll have a greater range of audio sources to pick from, and you’ll have more freedom to do so. Bluetooth-enabled devices can communicate with one another. You can also use AUX to connect most devices with a 3.5mm jack.
- Powered by USB-Plug & Play: After plugging in the USB port, the computer soundbar turns on immediately (such as a laptop, PC host, power bank, and adapter). There are no drivers or software to install; plug it in and enjoy.
- ‘What You Get’: Bluedee soundbar, fast setup instructions, worry-free 18-month warranty, and pleasant customer service for the rest of your life. For the past 15 years, Bluedee has concentrated on speakers and is dedicated to offering excellent sound solutions.
Product Specifications
- Black in color
- Speaker Type: Computer, Soundbar
- Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, Auxiliary, USB
- Brand: Bluedee
- Model Name: SK010
- Product Recommendations: Indoor/Outdoor
