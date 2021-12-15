Tesla Technoking Elon Musk has announced that the 1991 arcade classic Sonic the Hedgehog will be coming to Tesla Arcade.

This news was first technically teased with a poorly photoshopped meme of US senator Bernie Sanders back in November, the text of which read “I am once again asking for the Chaos Emeralds.”

It’s unclear if Musk actually had anything up his sleeves at the time, but whatever he was doing it’s come to fruition, as recently the Tesla CEO said in a follow-up tweet that “Sonic, the Hedgehog, game coming to all Teslas!”

If you’ve not heard of it before, Sonic the Hedgehog is a classic arcade game from SEGA, in which you play as the titular spiky-haired hedgehog Sonic, collecting rings and defeating the evil scientist Dr. Eggman, all while rolling around at the speed of sound.

Sonic, the Hedgehog, game coming to all Teslas! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 12, 2021

It’s currently unclear just when Sonic the Hedgehog will be coming to all Tesla vehicles via Tesla Arcade, but until it arrives, Tesla owners can still enjoy Cuphead and The Witcher 3, and Stardew Valley, which are also available via the service.