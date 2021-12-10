Tesla shocked the world when they unveiled the CyberTruck nearly two years ago, with the futuristic design seemingly more at home on Mars than Earth.

Tesla has been working on bringing the truck to market, with current rumours suggesting it could hit forecourts at the end of 2022.

To bring the CyberTruck to production has meant some compromises to the design of the device, and today we have our first look at the updated vehicle which is more compliant with existing regulations.

The new CyberTruck, spotted by drone operator Chile Al100 at Tesla’s Fremont factory, now features side mirrors, rather than the (currently illegal) side camera system the first prototype displayed. Musk says the mirrors may be removable so owners can address the issue themselves.

It also features an extremely prominent wiper blade, a problem even Tesla was not able to solve.

Manufacturers have to ship cars with side mirrors by law, but owners are allowed to modify their cars. The wiper is what troubles me most. No easy solution. Deployable wiper that stows in front trunk would be ideal, but complex. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 10, 2021

Additionally, the front light strip appears to have been replaced with discreet lights, and the bed appears smaller.

It is not known if Tesla is planning to make further tweaks to the design, but a million pre-order holders may want to wait to see what the final product will look like before plunking down their deposits.

See the full 10 minute video below:

Via Electrek