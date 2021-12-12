Tesla has pushed out a minor update to its Full Self-Driving Beta software, taking it to version 10.6.1.
Elon Musk had earlier said the out of band update was coming to fix some “annoying issues”.
10.6.1 coming in a few days to address a few annoying issues
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 6, 2021
The update is now rolling out and features a number of improvements to object detection, an improved visibility network and much more.
The full changelog reads:
- Improved object detection network architecture for non-VRUs (e.g. cars, truck, buses). 7% higher recall, 16% lower depth error, and 21% lower velocity error for crossing vehicles.
- New visibility network with 18.5% less mean relative error.
- New general static object network with 17% precision improvements in high curvature and nighttime cases.
- Improved stopping position at unprotected left turns while yielding to oncoming objects, using object predictions beyond the crossing point.
- Allow more room for longitudinal alignment during merges by incorporating modelling of merge region end.
- Improved comfort when offsetting for objects that are cutting out of your lane.
James Locke is one of the first to upload a video showing the software in action, and was able to manage a 10-minute drive in a residential neighbourhood without any interventions.
He notes that overall he felt the car was accelerating and decelerating much smoother on this build.
See that video below.