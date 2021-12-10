After accidentally leaking the reveal by trademarking the name, SEGA has officially unveiled Sonic Frontiers at The Game Awards.

As a first for the series, Sonic Frontiers is going to be set in an open world, which we get a glimpse of throughout the cinematic announcement trailer. With plenty of tracks and wide-open spaces, it definitely looks like a good place to go running around at the speed of sound.

Here’s a little bit more about Sonic Frontiers thanks to the trailer’s blurb:

“An experience like never before, accelerate to new heights and experience the thrill of high velocity, open-zone freedom. Battle powerful enemies as you speed through the Starfall Islands – landscapes brimming with dense forests, overflowing waterfalls, sizzling deserts and more!”

Sonic Frontiers is expected to launch sometime in the holiday period next year as a cross-generation title for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Alongside the announcement for Sonic Team’s latest project, there was also a trailer for the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie, which features Ben Schwartz as Sonic the Hedgehog, Colleen O’Shaughnessey as Tails, and Idris Elba as Knuckles the Echidna.