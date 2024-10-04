Google Search lets you search using video & voice—it's better than ever via Lens

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Whether it’s for the Circle to Search capability on Chrome or others, Google has been expanding Lens in recent months. And now, in a recent product update, the Mountain View tech giant says that it’s integrating video understanding and voice questions in Lens.

Building off from the initial announcement at the Google I/O event earlier this year, Google says that these features let you take videos and ask questions about moving objects they see, as well as using voice input to inquire while taking photos with Lens.

In its demo, Google describes some of the things you can do with the video capability. For example, while at an aquarium, you can open Lens in the Google app, hold the shutter button, and ask questions like, “Why are they swimming together?”

“Our systems will make sense of the video and your question together to produce an AI Overview, along with helpful resources from across the web,” Google explains.

As for the voice, well, you can take video and talk at the same time, and then Google’s AI will do all the hassle and pull out an AI Overview, all via Search.

In the update, Google says that these two features are currently only available for English queries for the time being on the Google app for both Android and iOS—but the video capability is only available for Search Lab testers and experimenters enrolled in the “AI Overviews and more.”

There are also more updates coming to Google Search. We’re also getting AI-organized search results that make it easier to find diverse content, and better shopping features that give you key product information. And, you can also identify songs they hear without switching apps, (kind of) like Shazam.