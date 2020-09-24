Microsoft Xbox Series X will come with a 1TB NVME SSD that delivers 2.4 GB/s of raw I/O throughput. Similarly, Xbox Series S comes with 512GB NVME SSD. If the built-in storage is not enough, gamers can buy the Xbox Series X Storage Expansion Card. The Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S is now available for pre-order for $219 from BestBuy.

Unlike a regular expandable storage solution, Seagate’s Storage Expansion Card will provide additional game storage at peak speed and performance by replicating the console’s internal custom SSD experience. Also, the installation experience will be seamless. The card can be inserted directly into the back of the console via the dedicated storage expansion port.

Previous generation Xbox titles can still be played directly from external USB 3.2 hard drives. However, to receive all the benefits of the Xbox Velocity Architecture and optimal performance, Xbox Series X, optimized games should be played from the internal SSD or Xbox Series X Storage Expansion Card.