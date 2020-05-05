Microsoft’s upcoming showcase of next-generation Xbox Series X titles this Thursday will be revealing a collection of games that will utilize the console’s smart delivery cross-buy system.

Announced via a press release and Xbox Wire post, the upcoming livestream will be announcing various smart delivery games that will bridge the gap between Xbox One X and Xbox Series X gaming.

“We’ll be confirming games that utilize our new Smart Delivery feature, which ensures that you always play the best version of the games you own for your console, across generations,” said Xbox CVP Jerret West.

“All the games you’ll see will be Xbox Series X Optimized, meaning they are built to take advantage of the powerful Xbox Series X features that make games look and feel incredible, including 4K resolution at up to 120 frames per second, DirectStorage, hardware-accelerated DirectX raytracing, super-fast load times and much more.”

Currently, Microsoft has already revealed two games that will support the system’s smart delivery cross-buy system: Cyberpunk 2077 and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

The Inside Xbox stream doesn’t start until Thursday, but fans will be able to watch the upcoming Xbox Series X stream below.