Say goodbye to Windows Speech Recognition this month

Microsoft has officially announced the deprecation of Windows Speech Recognition, a feature that has been part of the Windows operating system for over a decade.

In an updated entry on its Deprecation page, the company has also announced that it is replacing Windows speech recognition with Voice Access, a more advanced and capable speech recognition platform. It’s running on Windows 11 version 22H2 or the latest.

It all makes sense, though. We’ve all seen it coming over time. Voice Access is deemed a much more capable platform. Not only does it let you control your PC with voice commands a whole lot better, but it also lets you build your own “custom commands.”

It has three states: “Sleep” where it doesn’t react to anything you say, “Listening” where it listens and executes valid commands, and a total shutdown.

As a matter of fact, this isn’t the first or last useful being deprecated in the past few weeks.

A lot of classic, useful features have entered the Microsoft Graveyard recently. Not too long ago, the Redmond-based tech giant also killed Microsoft Defender Application Guard for Office, Computer Browser driver, WebDAV service, and VBScript.

