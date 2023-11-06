Microsoft deprecating three useful features in Windows 11 this month. What are those?

Microsoft deprecating not one, but three features in Windows 11 this month. The decision was met not too long after the Redmond-based tech giant killed VBScript last month.

In the updated documentation of deprecated features, Microsoft is getting rid of the Computer Browser driver and service because they are old and insecure.

These features were already turned off by default in Windows 10, so most users will not be affected by this change.

Another feature being killed is the Webclient (WebDAV) service in Windows 11, effective November 2023. The service is used to access and manage WebDAV resources, which allows users to access and manage files and folders on a remote server as if they were stored on their local computer.

They’re also removing Remote Mailslots from Windows 11, after previously disabling it by default in Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25314 for the Canary channel.

“The Remote Mailslot protocol is a dated, simple, unreliable, insecure IPC method first introduced in MS DOS,” the documentation reads.