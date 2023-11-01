Voice access in Windows 11 gets custom commands feature in recent insider build

Microsoft is reportedly working to bring custom commands for voice access as a new feature in its future flights for voice access in Windows 11.

It’s that time of the week for Windows insiders. This time, those who opted for the Dev channel are getting Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 23580 with dozens of improvements here and there.

Many exciting updates are coming within the update, such as the ability to choose where to install your games, which can be helpful if you often use external hard drives to store them. There are also some improvements to Copilot for Windows on the way.

However, one interesting change that has been found by Windows insiders is that the Build includes a hidden feature that lets you create your own custom voice access commands. You can also use voice access on the login screen, as we previously reported.

Take a look at how the feature looks in action, and shout out to @PhantomOfEarth for the discovery. Ps.: It can be activated using a registry tweak via the third-party app ViVeTool.

Hidden in 23580: the ability to make your own custom commands for voice access! (feature VACCS) vivetool /enable /id:40501685 pic.twitter.com/JvgXV2mMFp — PhantomOcean3 ? (@PhantomOfEarth) November 1, 2023

“With custom commands feature, one can build a single voice commands for recurring tasks. Save time and create command shortcuts for single action or a series of actions,” the menu reads.

As you can see, when you create a new voice access command, you can say X while you use application Y, and then your desktop will perform action Z.

Does that make sense enough? You can read Microsoft’s full documentation for Build 23580 here.