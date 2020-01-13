Satya Nadella spotted using the upcoming Microsoft Surface Duo

by Pradeep

 

Back in October last year, Microsoft announced its first Android device called Surface Duo. The Surface Duo comes with two 5.6” displays connected with a revolutionary 360-degree hinge that will allow you to use the device in various modes. We already know that Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is using the pre-release version of this device regularly and he likes the device’s versatility and user interface. Recently, Satya Nadella was spotted using Surface Duo at a public place. Brian Sozzi, Editor-at-Large of Yahoo Finance, was mesmerized when he saw Surface Duo device in person.

The Surface Duo will be available in holiday season 2020.

Image Credit: Brian Sozzi

