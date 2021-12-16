DICE has announced the latest game mode to come to Battlefield 2042’s Portal mode, “Attack of the Elves,” in which the dreaded Santa skin returns, ish.

The new “Attack of the Elves” mode is a spin on a classic infection game mode, in which a team of heavily armed players in Santa masks are given Christmas-skinned LCMG’s and told to survive against Team Elves, who are given lollipop melee weapons and a grappling hook.

The result, as you might expect if you’ve ever played an infection game mode before, is surprisingly intense carnage that’ll definitely be fun to play for at least a few rounds, to say the least.

Alongside this new temporary mode, which will be around until the 6th of January 2022, Battlefield 2042 players are also being given a “Santa’s Little Slayer” player card, so make sure to not miss out on that if you want to be represented in-game by a penguin holding a gun.

Two new featured experiences are now live in #BattlefieldPortal "1942 vs 2042 Conquest"

? 64p conquest mode.

?? 1942 and 2042 maps. "Attack of the Elves"

? 32p infection mode, first to 50.

? Team Santa vs Team Elves.

?? 1942, BC2, BF3 and 2042 maps.

?? Until January 6, 2022. pic.twitter.com/DmmACiv1Hs — Battlefield Bulletin (@BFBulletin) December 16, 2021

Previously a few players got a glimpse of some Santa-themed cosmetics in early December, prompting fears that Battlefield 2042’s near future aesthetic would be going down the drain only a month after the game’s release.

Thankfully, just as we’ve seen now with this Christmas themed event, DICE will be keeping their more outlandish skin designs for special occasions in order to “further enhance the fantasy in special events.”