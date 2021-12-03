In a recent interview with GameSpot, EA has revealed that Battlefield 2042 should be getting a new map called Exposure, which will launch sometime next year.

While little is known about this map so far, according to EA, it will take “map design to a whole new level,” which will hopefully mean it’s more than just barren open fields with a few buildings dotted around as objectives.

EA hasn’t announced when we’ll get out hands on this new map just yet, but it’s expected to arrive sometime during Battlefield 2042’s first season of content, which will kick off next year. Included in this first season of content will also be a new specialist, weapons, gadgets, and vehicles.

While it’s reassuring to see what Battlefield 2042 will be getting more than the bare minimum content during its seasons, it’s still a shame that it launched in such a barebones state, with what could end up being the majority of the content being added in after the fact.

While it’s not looking great, the content well might not entirely be dry for Battlefield 2042 this year, as a recent leak has pointed towards a haul of holiday-themed cosmetics items being added to the game as pre-season rewards.

Immediately fans voiced their concerns over the colourful designs that weren’t exactly befitting for a futuristic shooter that tries to take itself seriously. Thankfully for those put off by the cosmetics, DICE has since spoken out in a lengthy Twitter thread, stating that “whilst we have the skins, we presently have no plans to utilize all of them this Holiday.”

DICE went on to explain that they will make “unique cosmetics for single time use in special Battlefield Portal modes to further enhance the fantasy in special events,” so we may end up seeing some outlandish, though thankfully time-limited, cosmetics in the future.