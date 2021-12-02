The dust has barely been able to settle after Battlefield 2042’s launch, but EA is already shaking things up by restructuring the franchise with a new directive.

According to a new GameSpot report, DICE’s general manager Oskar Gabrielson is out, and Respawn co-founder Vince Zampella is in, taking over the reins of the Battlefield franchise.

According to Zampella, who spoke with GameSpot to announce this restructuring, the plan isn’t to replace the mired Battlefield 2042, but instead to create a mysterious new “connected Battlefield universe.”

In his conversation with GameSpot, Zampella explained that, in this connected Battlefield universe, “the world is interconnected with shared characters and narrative,” which sounds just a lot like a sequel and or prequel to us.

The new universe will also supposedly “harness the power of Portal and user-generated content that puts creativity in the hands of our players,” according to Zampella, but hopefully, that doesn’t mean we’re left to make half the game ourselves.

Oskar Gabrielson also announced his departure in a statement on Twitter, writing that “my last decade with the team at [DICE] has been nothing short of amazing. There have just been so many great memories working with our teams. But I have now made one of the hardest decisions of my life, to leave DICE and Electronic Arts.”