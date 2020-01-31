Just a couple of days back we reported that Samsung has released a trailer for its Unpacked event which is scheduled to take place in San Francisco on 11th February. The company is expected to announce the new Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Fold 2.

Now, Samsung has confirmed the launch by opening up reservations for the Galaxy S20 series. The reservation is just to express your interest and get in the line. The company will launch pre-orders for Galaxy S20 soon. As for now, you can submit your Name, Email and Zip Code to get notified when the device is available. Samsung has also listed almost all the major carriers which confirm the availability of carrier-locked Galaxy S20 variants in the US.

We do know almost everything about the Galaxy S20 series, thanks to all the leaks. Along with Galaxy S20 series, Samsung is also expected to announce the Galaxy Fold 2 which might be different from Galaxy Z Flip.