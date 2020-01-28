Official images and specs of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip leaked online, it isn’t as expensive as the Galaxy Fold

Samsung is launching the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip (SM-F700), their Razr-like folding smartphone next month. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip recently received the blessing of the FCC to allow them to bring the handset to market. Today, the official renders and specs of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip got leaked online, check them out below.

Samsung Galaxy Flip comes with a 6.7 inch foldable display and Samsung is calling it Infinity Flex display. This Infinity O display is protected by Ultra Thin Glass which is more durable than the protective cover found on the Samsung Galaxy Fold.

Another highlight of this foldable smartphone is the small external Always-On AMOLED display (1.06 inches with 300×116 pixels) that will display notifications and key information to the users.

Despite having a thin body and foldable display, Samsung has packed 3300 mAh battery for great battery life. In terms of processing power, the Galaxy Z Flip is powered by Snapdragon 855 Plus processor and 8GB RAM, to offer you great everyday performance.

Key specs of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor

6.7 inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with Always On, Infinity-O design

8GB RAM and 256GB UFS3.0

12 MP Dual pixel f/1.8 primary camera with OIS, 12 MP Ultra wide angle f/2.2 camera

10 MP Dual Pixel f/2.4 front camera

3300 mAh battery with support for fast charging up to 15 watts and wireless charging up to 9 watts

Folded dimensions: 167.9 x 73.6 x 6.9-7.2 mm, Unfolded dimensions: 167.9 x 73.6 x 15.4-17.3 mm

Weight: 183 grams

Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type C, NFC, WiFi 6 (2.4+5GHz, WiFi direct, Mirrorlink, Smart View)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is expected to be available for 1500 Euros, which is not bad when compared to the Galaxy Fold which starts at $1,980 in the US.

Source: WinFuture.de