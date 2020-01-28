Samsung releases a new trailer for its Unpacked Event

Samsung is holding an event on 11th February where the company is expected to announce the new Galaxy S20 series and Galaxy Fold 2. While we know pretty much everything about the devices, Samsung might have a few tricks up their sleeve.

While you’re waiting for new devices to launch, Samsung has released a new trailer for its Unpacked Event which gives a sneak-peek into what to expect from the event.

The trailer itself doesn’t spill out any major details but we do know what to expect, thanks to the extensive leaks surrounding the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Fold 2. Apart from phones, Samsung is also expected to launch a couple of accessories including Galaxy Buds+.

Via Twitter (Max J.)