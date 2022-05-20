It seems Samsung found a considerable population of Pokémon fans in South Korea. After releasing the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Pokémon Edition last April 25 in the country, the company is now offering the “Pokémon Monster Ball Buzz Cover.”

As everyone would expect, the case comes as a sphere-shaped accessory with black, white, and red colors, allowing it to mimic the form of a Poké Ball. However, it is important to mention that the limited-edition product is not entirely a charging case that will charge your Buds. Instead, it is a case for your Galaxy Buds 2, Galaxy Buds Pro, or Galaxy Buds Live, where you can keep them and charge the earbuds.

The Poké Ball case costs 134,000 won or around $105 on the South Korean site of Samsung. Aside from the Pokémon-themed case, the package has the Buds 2 itself, with choices of five different colors. Also, the case comes with one sticker. The stickers can be attached to the actual charging case of your Buds in case you don’t feel like using the Poké Ball accessory (since it is a bit huge, so holding it isn’t really ideal to be carried by hand or to be put in your pockets).

There are 11 characters available for the stickers (Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, and seven more Pokémons). Unfortunately, Samsung’s website says that the designs are given at random, so it is not really clear if you can pick or make a request to have a specific choice.

It really is exciting news for Pokémon fans but take note that it is only being offered in South Korea. There’s still no news if there are plans to expand its availability worldwide, but even those in the said country would be quite dismayed to know that it is out of stock as of writing.