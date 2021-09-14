Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 is the company’s one of most affordable earbuds that you can buy right now. The Buds 2 offers a range of useful features that are usually found in flagship-tier earbuds. And with the arrival of the latest firmware update, the Galaxy Buds 2 gets even better.

Samsung has started pushing a new firmware update to Galaxy Buds 2, adding system stability and reliability improvements, and no new features. The update carries a firmware version number R177XXU0AUI2 and is rolling out in phases, meaning not everyone will get the update today. That said, we’re expecting the update to become available for all Galaxy Buds 2 users within the next couple of days.

Although the feature carries no new features, you should not give it a miss as it includes system stability improvements. In other words, with the latest update installed, your Galaxy Buds 2 will be better than what it was previously, according to Samsung.

Samsung has so far released two firmware updates for the Galaxy Buds 2 since its release. The first update added a couple of useful new features such as the ability to enable Ambient Mode during calls and Ambient Sound customization. The second update, however, is a disappointment in the sense that it includes no new features.

For the Buds 2 owners wanting to install the update, once the update is available for the earbuds, the Galaxy Wearable app will notify you with a popup. Tap Update, and then follow the prompts.

