The Samsung Galaxy Buds are all currently on sale, and you would be delighted to know that the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live offers the highest discount rate. It saves you up to $70, further dropping its price under $100. Here are the best highlights you need to know about these awesome earbuds.

Specifications:

Noise Cancelling (Active): Yes

Connection Type: Wireless

Wireless Connectivity: Bluetooth

True Wireless: Yes

Water Resistant: Yes

Built-In Microphone: Yes

Carrying Case: Yes

Microphone Features: Noise Cancelling

Headphone Fit: In-Ear

Battery Charge Time: 6 hours

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Earbuds:

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live earbuds are easy on the eyes, light on the ears, and have long-lasting battery life and perfect fit. They also sport the largest Galaxy Buds speakers to allow them to go beyond style. The speakers give the buds the improved bass, enabling the playlists to sound more like live music than ever before. To make the audio quality better and more adaptive to all kinds of environments and settings, you can initiate Active Noise Cancellation with a touch. With this feature, you can block out background noise for a phone call or important task. You can enable it through Google Play Store and the Galaxy Buds app on iOS devices available through the App Store.

Highlights:

Sounds. The earbuds might be light and small, but the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live earbuds are monsters in sounds. The AKG-tuned 12 mm speaker and enhanced bass tone deliver studio-quality sound to give you almost the same experience you get in full-sized headphones. An open design creates a live listening environment, suiting those who prefer a natural, spacious sound.

Style. Not only does the Galaxy Buds Live come in three colors that will fit your taste and style, but they perfectly fit your ears for comfort.

Active Noise Cancellation. You have the power to block out background noise on an airplane, train, or bus by turning on Galaxy Buds Live’s Active Noise Cancellation. And when you need to connect with the world again, just tap again. This lets in surrounding live sounds while still allowing you to enjoy your favorite playlist or podcast.

Battery and Charging. Galaxy Buds Live gives you up to 28 hours of play time, with 7.5 hours of play time in a single charge. Charging them in the case for 5 minutes will give you up to an hour of play time. And for easy charging, the sleek case doubles as a wireless charger.

Voice Assistant. You can rely on Galaxy Buds Live’s voice assistant to order coffee, send a message, or search music hands-free. It’s always on and sensitive enough to easily pick up commands.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live’s discount is undeniably sizzling and attractive. Yet, if you are looking for other models of Galaxy Buds earbuds, Galaxy Buds2 and Galaxy Buds Pro are also on sale. They come with $45 and $30 discounts respectively that might interest you. For more information about them, click the links included.