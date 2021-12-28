Awesome discounts on Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds are now back! The earbuds are now available at a record low price.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is one of the best TWSes that you can buy now, and what’s even better is that they’re now available for just $124.99, down from their launch price of $199.99. You can find the deal here.

The Galaxy Buds Pro will work with all Bluetooth devices and can deliver 5 hours of battery life on a single charge. With an 11-mm woofer and a 6.5-mm tweeter built into each earbud, Galaxy Buds Pro will deliver full-fidelity sound.

Gallery

Galaxy Buds Pro features:

Quiet the world with just a tap

Escape and tune in to your own moment of Zen — all with a single tap. Your Galaxy Buds Pro puts intelligent Active Noise Cancellation at your fingertips. Soak up every note with premium sound

Relive the memories of every beat of your favorite song with an 11- mm woofer and 6.5-mm tweeter built into every earbud. Water resistant so workouts don’t need to stop

Water won’t ruin your workout. Your IPX7 water-resistant Galaxy Buds Pro can keep the beat going even with a little rain. Crystal-clear conversation

With Galaxy Buds Pro, you’ll feel confident you’re connected and heard. No matter where you are, stay connected whether you’re owning that virtual meeting or catching up with an old friend.

Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds come in three stunning colors: Phantom Black and Phantom Silver, and Phantom Violet.