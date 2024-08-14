Samsung gives mid-range Galaxy A series its well-deserved Circle to Search feature

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

When Google first announced the Circle to Search feature, Samsung Galaxy S24 phones were among the first to adopt the AI technology besides Google Pixel 8. Now, the South Korean company is ready to expand the availability of the feature to its mid-range phones, the Galaxy A series.

The tech giant said that the Circle to Search feature is coming to Galaxy A55, which was just launched a few months back, and older models like A54, A35, and A34 depending on the market. Other mid-range devices, like Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ that arrived last year, will also see this “fan favorite” feature.

As the name suggests, the Circle to Search feature lets you circle anything on your screen, and then it’ll pull an AI-powered search of that object. The feature is so good that even Google has been working to bring it to the desktop via Google Chrome and Microsoft also has its own “Circle to Copilot.”

“Circle to Search has quickly become a fan favorite since launching on the Galaxy S24 series, offering a transformative experience of discovery that goes beyond traditional search methods,” says Samsung in the announcement.

The Galaxy A series’ latest line-up, Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G, arrived back in March 2024. The mid-range phones offer Exynos 1480 (4 nm) and Exynos 1380 (5 nm) chipsets respectively, a 6.6-inch display, 5,000 mAh battery life, and more.

Not too long ago, Google also announced the Pixel 9 phones during this year’s Made by Google event. The announcement also brings a lot of exclusive AI features to the lineup, including the humanoid Gemini Live, Google’s answer to Microsoft-backed OpenAI’s Voice Mode on ChatGPT.