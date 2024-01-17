Google's new Circle to Search feature is an AI power we didn't realize we needed

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Google has recently announced a new feature called Circle to Search, just in time when Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphones dropped. And, you guessed it: you can use your pen or finger to circle anywhere on your smartphone and then take them to Google to search.

And it’s not just that. You can circle, highlight, scribble, or even tap on anything on your phone, and then a Google search will pop up. All you need to do is just tap on the middle Home button on your phone.

Check it out. It’s worth it:

The best part of it? These new Samsung smartphones are the first phones that take this feature out for a spin, alongside the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

The new Galaxy S24 (original, Plus, and Ultra versions) is packed with AI features. The series comes with built-in Gemini and Imagen 2, Google’s text-to-image tech that could potentially dethrone OpenAI’s DALL-E 3.

From the inside, all Galaxy S24 smartphones get the new Qualcomm’s the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Both “premium” versions get 12 GB RAM, while the original edition is powered by 8GB RAM.