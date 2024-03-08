Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge benchmark number is out. How does it look compared to Apple M3?

It has been the talk of the town for quite some time.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge, the South Korean company’s debut in the Windows 11 on ARM laptop market, has been the talk of the town for quite some time. Now, in its recent development, online benchmark Geekbench has given a sneak peek at what this device could be.

Previously undisclosed details about the device are out. Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge will apparently sport a powerful Snapdragon X Elite CPU and a whopping 16GB of RAM. The operating system is 64-bit Windows 11 Home. Benchmark scores reveal impressive performance, with a single-core rating of 2706 and a multi-core score of 12646.

Qualcomm has previously revealed Samsung will be among the first manufacturers to adopt this powerful new processor for their upcoming laptops, desktops, and other devices.

Compared to the latest chip of the Apple M series, however, it still falls behind. The “scary fast” Apple M3 CPUs, for example, managed to hit 4.05 GHz and scored 3111 in the single-core score and 15277 in the multicore score (extracted from 16-inch November 2023 MacBook Pro).

Benchmarks with numbers are tempting to compare hardware A to B. However, these scores don’t always reflect real-world performance perfectly.

Microsoft’s next-gen Surface devices, like the Surface Pro 10 and Laptop 6, might pack a punch according to Windows Central. Apparently, these machines will offer a choice between the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor or Intel’s latest AI-friendly Core Ultra chips.