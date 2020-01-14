Just a couple of days back we reported that Samsung might be calling its next folding phone “Galaxy Z Flip”. The phone will be a successor to the existing Galaxy Fold and will cheaper than the existing Galaxy Fold.

Now, a new entry on the 3C website (via Mysmartprice) has confirmed that Galaxy Z Flip will come with a 15W charger. The website listed SM-F700 with an EP-TA200 charger and a 9.0VDC – 1.67A / 5.0VDC – 2.0A rating. It is unfortunate to see Samsung bundling a premium device with a relatively slow charger. Apart from that, the Galaxy Z Flip is expected to come with the following specs:

The Galaxy Z Flip will be powered by last year’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor.

The front camera of Galaxy Z Flip will be 10MP, most probably be the same image sensor that you can find in the current Galaxy Note 10 lineup.

The Galaxy Z Flip device will have a dual-camera setup on the back.

There is a small notification display on the back of the device which will offer needed information to the user when the device is in folded state. When the device is opened, there is a punch-hole 10MP front camera for your selfie needs.

And the Galaxy Z Flip will feature a USB-C port for charging and there will be no 3.5 mm headphone jack.

The Galaxy Z Flip will ditch the old plastic cover material in favour of the ultra-thin glass cover. This will make the screen looks flatter. Another benefit of having a glass cover is that it will develop fewer wrinkles.

Rumour also has it that the Galaxy Z Flip will have support for the S Pen.

The phone is rumoured to launch along with the Galaxy S20 series on February 11 in San Francisco. The phone is rumoured to be priced at around $1,000.