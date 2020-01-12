We reported a few days ago that Samsung was showing off the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 at closed-door meetings at CES 2020, and that the codename of the device, the Samsung Galaxy Bloom, leaked from these meetings. Today, Ice universe revealed that this upcoming foldable smartphone from Samsung will be called Galaxy Z Flip. I feel that Galaxy Z Flip name is quite confusing, Samsung should have just called it Galaxy Flip.

The other earlier leaked specs include:

The Galaxy Z Flip will be powered by last year’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor.

The front camera of Galaxy Z Flip will be 10MP, most probably be the same image sensor that you can find in the current Galaxy Note 10 lineup.

The Galaxy Z Flip device will have a dual-camera setup on the back.

There is a small notification display on the back of the device which will offer needed information to the user when the device is in folded state. When the device is opened, there is a punch-hole 10MP front camera for your selfie needs.

And the Galaxy Z Flip will feature a USB-C port for charging and there will be no 3.5 mm headphone jack.

The Galaxy Z Flip will ditch the old plastic cover material in favour of the ultra-thin glass cover. This will make the screen looks flatter. Another benefit of having a glass cover is that it will develop fewer wrinkles.

Rumour also has it that the Galaxy Z Flip will have support for the S Pen.

According to a leaked promo for the next Samsung Unpacked event, Samsung is set to to unveil the Galaxy Z Flip, and Galaxy S20 series of smartphones on February 11 in San Francisco. And the price of the Galaxy Z Flip will be comparable to Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro.